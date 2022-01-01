MTV World Stage: Justin Bieber Live At Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach Kuala Lumpur 2012

Not Available

MTV World Stage is a global series that brings multi-genre talents with global relevance to an audience in over 550 million households. Recorded "live" at the most exclusive gigs, world-renowned music festivals and unique concert locations from around the world, MTV World Stage is the "front row seat" for music lovers to experience the biggest artists on the globe without leaving the comfort of their sofas. On July 14, 2012 Justin performed on the MTV World Stage. Set list Edit ◾ Baby ◾ All Around the World ◾ As Long as You Love Me ◾ Die in Your Arms ◾ Be Alright ◾ Wheat Kings ◾ One Time ◾ Never Say Never ◾ Boyfriend