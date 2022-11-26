Mu hou sha shou

Not Available

Wong Chun Bong (Michael Wong) is a foreign hybrids grown in Britain, any magazine reporter and novelist. And he went on vacation during Shenzhen, has been abandoned for many years required to take the opportunity to receive ancestral home. When he visited an uncle and her cousin Zhou Anqi meet again, but Qi is blind. She was ten years ago, the midst of a fire, resulting in blindness. Qi with the state to see the ancestral home. But actually find that the so-called ancestral home is only one of the abandoned buildings. State I am truly surprised. Qi asked why the ancestral home becomes this appearance, Qi tells ancestral fire broke out that year, leading to structural problems, it can no longer cover the construction, only to become this looks like. And here is also the place to make her into a blind, heart disturbed state.