In this delicately scripted gut-wrenching psycho-thriller from award-winning filmmaker Cheng Wei-Hao (The Tag-Along franchise), an ambitious journalist who witnessed a hit-and-run years ago reboots his investigation led by newly emerged clues. After his source also the only survivor from the accident suddenly disappears, he beats the clock to save her. As he goes further down the rabbit hole, layers of unimaginable dark truths around a corrupted system start peeling.