Meng Yun Lao, a college student originally from Hong Kong, stays at a family friend’s house and falls in love with their daughter, Hai Ni. Hai Ni is born with a serious heart defect. When she is notified that Yun Lao is heading back to Hong Kong, she suffers depression and dies. Yun Lao leads his life in despair until he meets a pop singer Hsiao Mei, who looks exactly like Hai Ni.