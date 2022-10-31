Muay Thai Fighter

Not Available

After learning the art of muay thai fighting from skilled masters, small town friends Piak (Akara Amarttayakul) and Phao (Thawatchai Phanpakdee) move their passion to Bangkok, where they become active in underground activities that put what they've learned to the test. But in the process of fighting for their lives, they also resurrect the sport -- and cement the bonds of their lifelong friendship.