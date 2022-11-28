Not Available

The documentary tells the life story of women who are or have been domestics, opening up their struggles and inequalities. In the center, the ingrained thinking of the big house over the slave quarters and the 'work and development' discourse that guarantees the maintenance of the service logic, of a clearly slave-like heritage. Narrated by the workers, the direction of the film belongs to their daughters themselves, and therefore also proposes an important reflection on representativeness and the construction of popular narratives.