The big bad wolf is hungry and thinks lamb-chops would fill his need, so he puts the a snatch of a couple of Uncle Blackie's fleecy-white nephews. Uncle Blackie takes offense at this and dispatches the wolf and rescues his little kinsmen. This minor setback has not diminished the wolf's appetite for lamb, so he disguises himself as Little Boy Blue and sets out once again to get a lamb-dinner.