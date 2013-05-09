2013

Mud

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 9th, 2013

Studio

Everest Entertainment

"Mud" is a coming-of-age drama centered around two fourteen-year-old boys who encounter a mysterious fugitive hiding out on an island in the Mississippi. Intrigued by this man, they enter into a pact to help him evade capture and reconnect with the love of his life. Though it is hard for the boys to discern truth from fiction when it comes to Mud, it isn't long until their small Arkansas town is besieged by a beautiful girl with a line of hunters in tow.

Cast

Matthew McConaugheyMud
Tye SheridanEllis
Jacob LoflandNeckbone
Sam ShepardTom Blankenship
Reese WitherspoonJuniper
Sarah PaulsonMary Lee

View Full Cast >

Images