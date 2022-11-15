Not Available

Shakira (Dewi Persik), a stripper, meets James (Robby Shine) who then becomes her lover. One day by chance Shakira sees a murder in the basement at her lover’s house. Apparently the lover and his friends run an illegal business by selling body organs. Since she witnesses the murder, Shakira herself gets murdered and thrown at Lapindo mud to avoid suspicion. Her heart is taken to be sold to a woman patient. When this heart starts to beat again in the woman’s body, Shakira rises from the mud and seeks avenge. A terrifying terror starts to unleash itself. Shakira hunts down her murderers one by one to make them pay.