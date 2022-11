Not Available

All is peaceful on the pond till Toro sends Pancho out to bring back lunch. Pancho finds some alligator eggs, and he brings just one back. Our Tijuana Toads heroes' choice backfires when an angry mother comes looking for the egg. By then, little Georgie is hatched. Georgie has a great appetite, and he will eat anything in sight... especially frogs. Georgie's mother helps him with his lunch.