Mud Zombies

Not Available

In a polluted mangrove swamp, the locals recall the time when they could fish and catch mud crabs to sell and feed their families and themselves in their isolated community; now the swamp is dead and they can hardly find a fish or a crab in the dirty water. During a night, dead bodies raise from the swamp, attacking and biting the dwellers that transform into aggressive zombies. The local Luís fights against the monsters to survive and save the life of Raquel, on whom he has a crush.