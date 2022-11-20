Mudar de vida: José Mário Branco, vida e obra

Not Available

A documentary about the life and work of musician, composer, poet, actor, activist, columnist, and music producer José Mário Branco, a multitalented man who has been using his songs to transform the country and whose lyrics make as much sense today as they did 40 years ago. The shooting began in 2005 and covered seven years of rehearsals, recordings, talks and concerts, both in Portugal and France. In this film, José Mário Branco talks about music, his convictions, his generation, the dictatorship, the colonial war and his imprisonment and exile. It is the portrait of a man for whom “the song [was always] a weapon.”