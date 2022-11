Not Available

When she discovers that her favorite singer, Ravi, has been accused of murder, Bharti (Jaya Pradha), a loyal fan, is determined to uncover the conspiracy against the great performer. As she searches for clues that might lead her to the real culprit of the crime, Bharti consults close friends and relatives of Ravi, but quickly realizes the plot against him is much deeper than she suspected -- and only she can clear his name.