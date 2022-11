Not Available

Vasanthan (S. S. Rajendran) goes to America for higher studies. During his absence, his widowed mother Karpagam (C. T. Rajakantham) manages their glass factory at Salem with help of manager Balu (T. K. Ramachandran), who has a relationship with Vasanthan's niece Kokilam (M. N. Rajam). Since Vasnthan's mother does not understand the factory's working and management, Balu brings everything under his control and swindles the company by various means.