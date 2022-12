Not Available

Pasha is an excellent student who lived to see the end of the seventh grade, having never done anything forbidden by adults. But everything changes when his father, a quiet museum worker, suddenly disappears. Pasha goes in search of him in the company of a sworn school enemy, handsome and sly Ilya. The children are waiting for adventures of children, behind the back - two bandits. And in the smartphone - tips from the unknown Captain Geek ...