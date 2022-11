Not Available

Heavy metalists Mudvayne are captured in all their irreverent glory in a concert recorded live on June 2001 at the Madison Theater in Peoria, Ill. Tracks include "Also Sprach Zarathustra," "-1," "Internal Primates Forever," "Pharmaecopia," "Death Blooms," "Under My Skin," "Severed," "Prod" and more. Also includes behind-the-scenes footage of the band and the director's cut of "Death Blooms." Please note: Contains explicit content.