Fishing businessman Luis Barletto is in trouble with the nationalist government, mysterious vehicles follow him. Meanwhile in Chaclacayo a gardener looks after his country house. His son José is a poor, shy and ugly boy who has lived an existence full of humiliation. On January 1, 1972, Barletto went to rest at his home in Chaclacayo. But he finds José armed with a pistol and a bloody ritual begins.