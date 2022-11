Not Available

The Nereus is a fifty-year-old Ice Breaker, salvaged by an idealistic crew on a mission to catch illegal fisherman. On chase, the crew find themselves well off-course and bearing down on a body mysteriously floating in the middle of the Devil’s Sea. Superstitious or not, the team soon discovers they’ve rescued a deadly creature feeding on the lifeless body. Their new mission—kill or be killed and preferably before they hit land.