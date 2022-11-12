Muertos comunes

Not Available

Pamplona, 1973. Eusebio Luquin, a police inspector who never loses any sleep over his work, is asked to solve, along with his new detective, Fermín, the rape and murder of a young woman near the army barracks. The army, however, offers them little support in their investigations. Nevertheless, a recent photograph of the victim uncovers a vital clue, and the prime suspect turns out to be the husband of Elvira, a kitchen worker at the barracks. But just as it appears that everything has been resolved, a shocking series of events re-opens a case in which it seems some people are keen to keep quiet while the rest are keen that no questions are asked.