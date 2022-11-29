Mufattish El Mabahess

Not Available

A mischievous young man has a relationship with a dancer. Her husband surprises him while they are together, so he takes out his gun to kill them, and during their fight a bullet is fired to hit the husband, so the young man runs away thinking that he has killed him. The young man, and confesses that he is the murderer and is surprised because the inspector does not know anything about his crime, and that he is going to attend his sister’s marriage, so the inspector decides to hand him over to justice.