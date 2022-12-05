MUFF Match

Not Available

This is a wacky British muffdiving sex romp in the Benny Hill tradition (minus the misogyny). Chaos erupts when the Comps hockey team takes on the Muffs for a bit of rough and tumble. These girls just can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble both on the field and in the locker room. Harriet gets caught in the toilet with her hands full while the school Nurse sets to treating one of the injured players with an unusual set of implements from the first aid cabinet. Finally a film that's trying to be sexy without taking itself too seriously.