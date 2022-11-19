Not Available

Sridhar has been trying to become a music director for eight years. In spite of having earned an M.A., his only dream is to become a music director (he even calls the eight-year wait a "penance"). His family (father, his brother Shiva, his sister-in-law Shantha and his sister) are fully supportive of him. He runs into Viji and their friendship soon blossoms into love. She helps him get a foot in the door in the industry but bad luck spoils his chances. When Viji's sister's marriage is finalized suddenly, Viji's father asks her to get married too. But he is understandably worried when he learns that Sridhar is unemployed and following a dream that has not been realized for 8 years. Her father even offers a job to him also. But he refuses to do that since his primary goal is to become music director. But he also realizes that he has to support his family. Will he be able to do both?