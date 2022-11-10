Muggsy Becomes a Hero

Not Available

When Mabel is requested by her mother to accompany her to the church meeting, she sends Muggsy a note asking him to meet her after the service so as to walk home with her. Muggsy is there on time, however, two spinsters, on their way to church, are accosted by a couple of burly tramps and they were afraid to make the return trip unaccompanied. So the pastor asks that some of the men escort them. Poor Muggsy gets chosen but when the trio reach the deserted part of the road the tramps again appear.