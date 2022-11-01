Not Available

Mugguru Monagallu is a Action comedy based movie in which, Prithvi, Vikram and Dattatreya (Chiranjeevi in triple role) are the sons of Ranganath and Srividya living in a village. Ranganath goes against Sarath saxena in an incident and is killed by him. Srividya who is pregnant with twins is separated from prithvi thinking that he is killed in escaping from the goons and delivers twins in a temple. The temple saint adopts one son who is childless and srividya is left with vikram who becomes ACP. Dattatreya is a Dance master. The story revolves on how the brothers unite with one another and also with their mother and take revenge on Sarath Saxena.