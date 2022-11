Not Available

Mugila Mallige (1985) starring Srinath, Saritha, Ashok, Ramakrishna, Pavithra, Shivaram, Rama Hariharan, Jayashree, Baby Lakshmi, Master Senthil, Baby Seetha and others. Directed by K Balachandar. Music by V S Narasimhan, Lyrics by R N Jayagopal. Saritha won Best Actress Filmfare South Awards in 1985 for this movie.