Not Available

Muhammad Ali vs. Floyd Patterson refers to two heavyweight professional boxing matches between Muhammad Ali and Floyd Patterson. The first match took place on November 22, 1965 for the WBC/Ring/lineal world heavyweight championship; and the second on September 20, 1972, for the regional North American Boxing Federation (NABF) heavyweight title. Ali won both fights through technical knockouts. The first fight was stopped in the 12th round; and the second after the 7th round.