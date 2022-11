Not Available

Fight of the Century was the promotional nickname given to the first boxing match between champion Joe Frazier (26-0, 23 KOs) and challenger Muhammad Ali (31-0, 25 KOs), held on March 8, 1971, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The two fighters were the subject of numerous magazine cover stories and television documentaries. They were guaranteed purses of US$2.5 million each, then a record for a single prizefight.