Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier II

Ali vs. Frazier II was a boxing fight, the second of three bouts between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, that took place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, on January 28, 1974. The match was won by Ali. Before their rematch, Ali and Frazier visited the ABC studios in New York City to review their first fight for ABC's Wide World of Sports. While both fighters were reviewing round 10, Ali began trash talking and calling Frazier "ignorant" for saying he won the first bout. This enraged Frazier who stood up from his seat and squared up to a seated Ali, repeating "why you call me ignorant... how am I ignorant". While Frazier was not looking at Ali as the studio crew and his entourage tried to calm him down, Ali held Frazier by the neck forcing him to sit down which broke out into a fight on the studio floor. Both fighters were subsequently fined for this and the stage was set for their rematch in the ring.