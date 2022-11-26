Muhammad bin Tughluk

Not Available

Muhammad bin Thughlaq is a 1971 Indian Tamil language cringe comedy film directed and written by Cho Ramaswamy. It is the film version of the stage play of the same name. Both the play and the film were conceptualized, written and directed by Cho who also stars as the title character. The film is a satirical take on the then political and social affairs of India and is considered a fine portrayal of the political attitude existent till today. The title character's name is an allusion to the present day politics in India that can be compared with those of Tughluq's. It is believed in India that Tughluq, the sultan of Delhi in 14th century, was an unintelligent ruler especially for some of his decisions during his reign, including those of relocation of capital and experiments with coins. Thus, Cho found it to be a correct allusion to the present day political happenings. There are several dialogues in the film that mention these facts.