Muhammad: The Last Prophet

More than fourteen centuries ago, Mecca was filled with gambling, drunkenness, slavery, the mistreatment of women, and greed. The holy Ka'bah was littered with idol gods. Pilgrims came by the thousands to worship them. Quarysh, Mecca's ruling body, reveled in the their good fortune but cared little for the welfare of the pilgrims of Arabia.Against this dismal scene, a man named Muhammad (pbuh) retreated to a cave high above Mecca to pray. The events that transpired in that cave changed the course of human history.This is the story of the blessings of Muhammad (pbuh) - The Last Prophet.