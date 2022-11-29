Mujer medicina

Not Available

Fedra Abrahan is 40 years old and has been traveling to Peru for seven years to connect and learn about the ancestral wisdom of the healers of the peoples of the region. This trip is different, his father has just passed away and he decides to go through the mourning in the Amazon jungle and in the Peruvian mountains, performing various rituals of healing, cleansing and purification with master plant ceremonies, fasts and vision seeking. The process is tough, but she is willing to become a Medicine Woman.