Mujer sin hijo

If youth is the most intense stage of life, it is also the farthest Tere can be from herself. In his life, a group of students who rent the apartment opposite enter. They celebrate parties, sleep little and eat badly. Tere welcomes a boy in his house looking for a room to rent. Among them will be created an affinity that, little by little, will come to resemble that of any mother with her child, if it were not for Tere sees him in another way. The invisible life of a woman grown on the margins of others' lives, in collision with a world of shitty curros, hangovers, Tinder ligues and trap music.