Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao

Anand Mathur comes from a middle-class background, but has always dreamed of living in luxury. His dreams take form when he meets with the only daughter, Kamini, of an aging and sick multi-millionaire. Kamini who is grossly overweight, approves of him, and soon both get married. Anand assists Kamini and her dad run their vaste business and soon becomes indispensable. When Kamini's dad passes away, Anand hopes that he may have received a fair amount of money in the last will and testament. Alas, that was not to be so, for dad had left everything in Kamini's name...