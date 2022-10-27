Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Not Available

Raj has always had a unrequited childhood crush on a friend named Tina, but Tina's best friend Pooja has always had a crush on Raj. When Raj's family move to England to get involved in an internet business, Raj promises Tina that he will keep in touch with her and that their friendship will always be forever. However Tina disregards him and chooses not to respond to his first e-mail, in turn Pooja decides to keep in touch with him but signs under Tina's name. Fifteen years later, and their friendship has blossomed via e-mail, Raj believing that he's getting to know Tina when it's really Pooja. His family decides to go back on a holiday to India for 2 weeks, when Tina discovers the truth about Pooja's e-mails, they decide together that Tina will play along with the charade. When Raj arrives in India, he is struck by Tina's beauty but equally as struck to Pooja's personality. Who will he choose?