Mukai Ai o kashi shimasu.

Ai Mukai, who is very popular for her innocent personality and looks like a young boy with black hair shortcuts, appears in the "I will lend you" series. "Amateur's house !? Lie! Seriously !?" I was surprised at this project, but my heart was full of motivation! I'm going to an amateur's house with the erotic switch fully open! Handjob with a smiling smile! Submission at home delivery beauty treatment salon! Which is Iku first or SEX confrontation! Amateurs and staff are surprised and very satisfied with the play with a spirit of service that far exceeds the expectations of men who are waiting at home while being excited! At the end, the promised stunning squid is rolled up and SEX rolls up so much that you can not stand up! 150 minutes full of charm of small devil Ai Mukai!