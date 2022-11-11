Not Available

Mukherjee Dar Bou is a story based on a modern dysfunctional family revolving around the complex and intricate yet caring relationship of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. The story revolves around a Bengali homemaker whose name is not known till the end of the film, and who is mostly referred as "Mukherjee Dar Bou". Mukherjee Dar Bou (Aditi) is married for more than ten years and has a daughter of six years old. Aditi's married life was usual but it takes a turn when her father-in-law passes away.