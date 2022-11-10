Not Available

Mulan: Rise of a Warrior

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Starlight International Media

In 450 A.D. in China, the dynasty was under constant threat from the ruthless Rouran tribe. With such a major security threat at hand, the Chinese army conducted a nationwide draft. A retired soldier named Hua Hu insisted on enlisting again to serve his country. Mulan (Vicki ZHAO Wei), his young daughter, was intelligent and skilled in martial arts. But as a girl, she couldn't be enlisted.

Cast

Chen KunWen Tai
Hu JunMao Dun
Jaycee ChanFei XiaoHu
Li JiuzheHu Guei/Turtle
Liu YuxinRouran Princess
Yu Rong-GuangHua Hu

