After resolving to live peaceful lives as mortals, enchanted warriors Aguiluz (Richard Gutierrez) and Alwina (Angel Locsin) are caught in a violent storm and washed away to separate shores, where they struggle to survive without their memories. Meanwhile, the fire maiden Pirena (Sunshine Dizon) resurrects Ravenum (Michael De Mesa) to wreak havoc on the Mulawin race. Dennis Trillo co-stars in this film sequel to the popular television series.