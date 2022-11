Not Available

Leandra is in the mid-30s: she wants to get married and have children, but she does not have a boyfriend. Her sister, Sonia, is married and has two children, but all she wants is a night of fun with her best friend, Marinati - a workaholic lawyer who went to fall in love just when her career is on the rise. Marinati is Keka's boss, who is looking forward to the trip she's scheduled to save her marriage.