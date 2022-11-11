Mulheres de Fogo

Not Available

The Chico Mendes III Settlement is located 7 km from Recife, in the municipalities of São Lourenço da Mata and Paudalho, the margins of BR 408. There are 55 families who live there, arising from the conflicts that occur during the camping period between 2004 and 2008, in areas formerly belonging to Engenho São João. The MST assisted and guided the occupation, as did UFRPE guiding the Agroecological transition. The difficulties are many, from growing Organic products, such as the lack of rain in a punished soil, but these women of fire exemplify the female leaders in the settlement and bravely support the loneliness. With faith and the certainty that their return to earth is not in vain, bearing fruit for sustainable posterity.