Mullamottum Munthiricharum (Malayalam: മുല്ലമൊട്ടും മുന്തിരിച്ചാറും) is a 2012 Malayalam film directed by Aneesh Anwar, starring Indrajith, Meghana Raj and Ananya in lead roles.[2] Mohan Sithara is the music director of the film.