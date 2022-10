Not Available

Madhavan Kutty (Anoop Menon) leads a comfortable life with his wife Seetha (Sonal) and his daughter. He has a decent job in a government office, and is a man who seems at peace with himself. A random tiff with an ex-school mate (Nishanth Sagar) makes Madhavan Kutty do the unthinkable, and he sets out to produce a film.