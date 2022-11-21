Mullets On Fire

Not Available

Comedy is truly one of God's great gifts to his children! After winning a college stand-up competition, Bob Smiley honed his comedy chops as a funny MC and merch manager on tour with bands like Third Day, Newsboys, Mercy Me, Toby Mac, and Audio Adrenaline. His hard work plus God-given idiocy coupled to make him the top choice in the country for youth, marrieds, and singles events. With his distinctive high-pitched voice, energetic delivery and crazy stories, Bob has become one of the most popular Christian comics of our day. This full-length comedy concert was filmed before a live audience at Bayside Church in Roseville, California.