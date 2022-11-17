Not Available

Mulligan, tells the story of four life-long friends who make it a weekly date to get together for a round of golf. The largely unknown cast features Steve Lattery, Alex Cole, Cedric Yabrough and Joshua Will. The foursome play a free-wheeling, competitive style of golf, frequently making use of the "mulligan" ( golfing for 'do over'), a technique each of them, not surprisingly, begin to regularly utilize in their everyday (non-golfing) comings-and-goings, with predictably disastrous results. Eventually, the foursome has difficulty separating golf from their real lives, along with the realization that they really don't like each other that much. A shared enemy serves to reunite the once-happy group however, and they drive off into the sunset on golf carts.