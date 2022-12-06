Not Available

Illegal races, Street challenge, incomparable characters - a portrait of the era. Nobody argues how fashionable it is now, good or bad, This is chaos, creativity, adrenaline. The speed and speed of reaction is the manner of a free artist, not constrained by any framework and obligations. The film was shot in the MTV style that is so popular among young people now. Mikhail and his team made an almost documentary film. Not a single take in the studio, everything was filmed only on the streets of Moscow in real extreme conditions, without official permission, without special letters. This is nonsense for the capital. Feel real freedom, forget about the constraints, about the conventions imposed by the metropolis. Only forward.