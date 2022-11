Not Available

MULTIPLEX 10 centers around the lives of the movie-loving and customer-weary staff of the Multiplex 10 Cinemas. Kurt is an usher, pining for that special someone to share his love of horror movies. The newest hire, Jason, is a film snob who just needs a freakin’ job, okay? Jeez. Despite their differences, the pair will make fast friends — unless they kill each other first.