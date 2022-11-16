Mum And Me

Not Available

This powerful documentary, first broadcast in 2009, hit a chord with thousands of people – not just those who are dealing with a relative who has Alzheimer's. The film was an unusual departure from Sue Bourne’s normal approach because she turned the cameras on herself and her family to make the documentary. Sue’s mother Ethel has Alzheimer’s and lives in a nursing home in Scotland. For three years Sue and her daughter Holly filmed the time they spent together with Ethel. The reason Bourne wanted to make this film was that everything she had seen about Alzheimers had been terribly sad and depressing. Yet her experience with Holly and Ethel was that, in spite of her mother having Alzheimer’s, the three of them still managed to laugh and enjoy their time together.