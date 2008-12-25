2008

Mum & Dad

  Horror
  Thriller

December 25th, 2008

Mum and Dad, and their 'adopted' children, Birdie & Elbie, work at the airport. The family live off whatever they scavenge from cargo holds, offices and hotels - including a steady stream of transient workers who populate the airport's soulless hub. When Lena, a young Polish office cleaner, is befriended by Birdie, she gets drawn into a nightmarish world of torture, murder and perversity.

Cast

Dido MilesMamusia
Olga FedoriLena
Ainsley HowardBirdie
Toby AlexanderElbie
Chris RoebuckYoung Man
Perry BensonTatuś

