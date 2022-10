Not Available

A country man, Mum (Petchtai Wongkamlao) comes to town to find a job and study Chinese. One day, an unknown little boy Deaw (Phuntadon Kliengchun) unexpectedly appears at his door, calling him "dad". The man accepts to be the father due to a condition: find the right girl and marry. Later, the boy helps his dad courting a pretty woman Fah (Benjawan Artner) who is prospected to be the bride for his dad before it's too late.