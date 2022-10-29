Mumbai Delhi Mumbai

Not Available

Pia, a typical “Mumbai” girl, makes her first ever day trip to Delhi and agrees to meet a possible match for marriage on her mother’s insistence. She lands in Delhi determined to reject the guy after meeting him because after all he’s from “Delhi”. However, as it turns out she loses her phone while fighting with an auto driver and meets Goli Kohli, a witty “Delhi” boy who grudgingly agrees to help her. One thing leads to another and they end up spending the entire day together. They fight, they argue, they laugh and share a lifetime of emotions in one day. When they meet in the morning they are strangers with strong biases about Mumbai & Delhi, when they part in the evening, the biases have turned into affection for each other’s quirks and finally, love.